10th Katara Traditional Dhow Festival 2020 from 1 – 5 Dec 2020

The 10th edition of Katara Traditional Dhow Festival 2020 is all set to begin on 1st of December and runs until 5th December 2020.

Schedule : 1-5 December 2020

: 1-5 December 2020 Timings : 9:00 am to 12:00 pm & 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm daily (On 4th Dec 4 it starts from 3:30 pm until 11:00 pm)

: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm & 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm daily (On 4th Dec 4 it starts from 3:30 pm until 11:00 pm) Entry: Free. No tickets required

Free. No tickets required Location: Driving directions https://goo.gl/maps/duK7fDr8QZc2WPiq9

Qatar has a special love on traditional sailing boats called as dhows which has a long history. As a part of that Qatar has launched an event for Traditional Dhow Festival 10 years back. Dhow Festival will be held at the Katara Cultural Village starting from Dec 1, 2020.

This years Dhow Festival features Oman, Kuwait, Iraq and Zanzibar along with Qatar. Participating countries in this edition along with Qatar are Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, and Zanzibar.

Reflecting the heritage of Qatar’s ancestors Dhow festival features performances, activities, exhibitions of the maritime heritage collections and competetions amoung the participating countries. Also there will be Omani Folk Band performance everyday, traditional stage shows, story-telling sessions and more…



“The 10th edition of the Katara Traditional Dhow Festival is being launched this year amid continuing health and safety precautionary measures against Covid-19 as per the Ministry of Public Health protocols to protect all members of society,” says Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, General Manager of Katara.

He also added that, “The distinguished festival is based on the remarkable success it has achieved in the past decade as the most important international cultural and heritage forum that restores maritime heritage in its originality, arts, and tradition, through activities that contribute in culturally enriching the younger generation. The festival is much awaited each year and has a special place in the hearts of its fans and visitors.”

