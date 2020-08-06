200 additional mosques to reopen for tomorrow (7th Aug 2020) for Friday Prayers – Awqaf

Phase 3 of the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Qatar begun on 28th of July 2020 with new guidelines, procedures and precautionary measures. The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has announced that an additional 200 mosques in Qatar will be reopened from tomorrow (Aug 7) for Friday Prayers.

With this additional 200 mosques which will be opened tomorrow, the total number of mosques opened so far for worshipers has reached 400.

Click here to find the list of additional mosques which will be reopened tomorrow for Friday prayers. To find the nearest mosque, Worshipers can visit this website – https://www.islam.gov.qa/services/COVID19Mosques.aspx

According to a tweet by the Ministry,”All precautions and safety measures announced in the last phase of reopening are applicable,”. Mohamad bin Hamad Al Kuwari, the Director of Mosques Management Department of the ministry thanked the Imams and worshipers for cooperating with the department to ensure the safety of all.

Awqaf has urged all worshipers going to the mosque to follow all the guidelines and precautionary measures. Awqaf had highlighted the below COVID-19 precautionary measures for worshipers praying in mosques:

The bathrooms and ablution places at Mosques remain closed. Do ablution at home before starting to the mosque.

Do not reach early for prayers, mosques will open only with the call to prayer

Maintain two metres distance from others and do not crowd inside the mosque

Worshipers should show Ehteraz app to enter the mosques

Shaking hands with others even with gloves must be avoided

Face mask is must. Cover your mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing

Worshipers should bring their own mats for prayers, do not share it with others or leave it at the mosque

Worshipers should bring their own copy of the Holy Quran and should not be shared with others in the mosque

Awqaf advised people over 60 years, Children and people suffering from chronic diseases to pray at home

Source: AwqafM | Image Credit: iled2019

