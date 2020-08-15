Air bubble between India and Qatar | Flights from 18 August to 31 August 2020
The Embassy of India, Doha in a recent announcement stated that, India has created an “Air Bubble” with Qatar to facilitate travel between the two countries.
This arrangement of Air Bubble between India and Qatar is valid from 18th August to 31 August 2020.
A. From India to Qatar
- Qatari Nationals
- Any Indian national holding any type of valid Qatar visa and destined for Qatar only. It would be for the concerned airlines to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Qatar with the particular visa category before the issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.
B. From Qatar to India
- Indian nationals stranded in Qatar.
- All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding Qatari passports, and
- Qatari nationals (including diplomats) holding a valid visa issued by an Indian mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30 June 2020.
The designated airlines of both the sides will be permitted to sell tickets between India and Qatar in each direction through their websites, sales agents, and global distribution systems (GDS).
Before making any reservations in the flights being operated under the above arrangements, the passenger must confirm that they would be allowed entry into the destination country.
Air bubble between India & Qatar@MEAIndia @MOS_MEA @DrSJaishankar
@MoCA_GoI @CAAQATAR @MofaQatar_EN pic.twitter.com/6aqJCyod2Z
— India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) August 14, 2020
Source: @IndEmbDoha
Also Read:
- Hamad International Airport implements newly modified procedures to enter Qatar based on the categorization of arriving passengers
- Find Laboratories approved by Qatar Airways in India to do COVID-19 RT-PCR test
- Exceptional Entry Permit is a temporary service which helps residents of Qatar who wish to return back can apply to enter Qatar.
- QatarIndians.com welcomes our new Ambassador of India to Qatar HE Dr. Deepak Mittal
- All you need to know about the changes in the Indian education system – National Education Policy 2020