Air bubble between India and Qatar | Flights from 18 August to 31 August 2020

The Embassy of India, Doha in a recent announcement stated that, India has created an “Air Bubble” with Qatar to facilitate travel between the two countries.

This arrangement of Air Bubble between India and Qatar is valid from 18th August to 31 August 2020.

A. From India to Qatar

Qatari Nationals Any Indian national holding any type of valid Qatar visa and destined for Qatar only. It would be for the concerned airlines to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Qatar with the particular visa category before the issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

B. From Qatar to India

Indian nationals stranded in Qatar. All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding Qatari passports, and Qatari nationals (including diplomats) holding a valid visa issued by an Indian mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30 June 2020.

The designated airlines of both the sides will be permitted to sell tickets between India and Qatar in each direction through their websites, sales agents, and global distribution systems (GDS).

Before making any reservations in the flights being operated under the above arrangements, the passenger must confirm that they would be allowed entry into the destination country.

Source: @IndEmbDoha

Also Read: