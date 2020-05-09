Air India Express to operate special flights to Doha from India – Kochi to Doha | Kozhikode to Doha

Air India Express announced that, the airline will operate special flights to Doha from Kochi and Kozhikode. IX 475 from Kochi to Doha. The flight IX 373 will operate on May 10 between Kozhikode and Doha.

Air India Express opens booking for these flights. Bookings can be made after checking whether the passenger fall under the approved category to travel. Eligibility to travel on these special flights must be checked at both departure and arrival (Doha) destination before you make the booking.

Only permanent residents can travel on these special flights, according to Air India.

The airline will operate IX 475 from Kochi to Doha, IX 395 from Kochi to Kuwait, IX 443 Kochi to Muscat, IX 682 from Tiruchirappalli to Kuala Lumpur and the flight IX 183 will operate from Delhi to Sharjah.

Very few passengers are travelling from India to other destinations where special flights are operated. It is noted that just one passenger travelled from India to Singapore in a flight departed recently.

Air India Express operates repatriation flights from Doha to few Indian destinations to bring back the Indians stranded abroad.

Source Credit: With Inputs from CNBC TV18

