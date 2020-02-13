Air India Express to commence Tiruchirappalli and Doha direct flight from 31 March 2020

Air India Express India’s budget airline added a new direct flight route from Doha to Tiruchirapalli. Many who travel to Trichy from Doha must take a transit to reach Tiruchirapalli. With the new direct route, Air India Express travelers can reach Trichy directly from Doha in less than 5 hours.

It is scheduled to commence this new direct flight on 31st March 2020. According to its website, it is available thrice a week (every Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays)

Here are the flight details:

  • IX 673 – Depart from Hamad International Airport (HIA) at 04.40 am and reach Tiruchirappalli at 11.55 am (IST)
  • IX 674 – Depart from Tiruchirappalli at 1.30 am (IST) and reach Doha at 3.40 am (local time)

Bookings are already underway on the airline’s website.

February 13, 2020 0 comments
