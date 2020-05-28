Air India will shortly shift to direct ticketing to facilitate bookings abroad : Dr. S. Jaishankar – External affairs minister of India

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Indian government has been bringing back Indians from abroad in phases. 173 flights and 3 ships has been involved so far covering 34 countries. So far under Vande Bharat Mission, 9 flights with 1520 passengers plus 45 infants has been repatriated from Qatar.

Dr. S. Jaishankar, external affairs minister of India had a detailed review meeting of Vande Bharat Mission on Tuesday. He held this review meeting with officials from all the agencies and ministries involved in the repatriation exercise.

The government plans to bring back 1,00,000 Indian nationals stranded in as many as 60 countries in the on-going second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM), said Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. He also added that, Air India will shortly shift to direct ticketing to facilitate bookings abroad.

9. Air India will shortly shift to direct ticketing to facilitate bookings abroad. 10. Working with state governments for more efficient use of cumulative quarantine capacity.#VandeBharatMission — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 26, 2020

Dr. S. Jaishankar in a series of tweets on after concluding the review meeting with officials from MEA India, MoCA GoI, Air Iindia, MHA, DMA, Bureau of Immigration he said,

Focus of meeting was to ramp up the scale of Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) and enhance its efficiency.

Phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission extended from 17 May to 13 June 2020. So far of 173 flights and 3 ships covering 34 countries. Target 100,000 passengers from 60 countries.

Preparations for 3rd phase – widening our footprint has commenced.

Increase in entry points and expanded feeder flights being planned.

Arrangements being made for amnesty beneficiaries in the Gulf.

Air India will shortly shift to direct ticketing to facilitate bookings abroad.

Center is working with state governments for more efficient use of cumulative quarantine capacity.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Indian Nationals abroad having “compelling reasons” are being brought back to India which includes elderly people, students, pregnant women and nationals who are facing the prospect of deportation.

Source: @DrSJaishankar

Covid-19 helpline numbers of Indian Embassy Doha – 55647502 and 55667569 | Queries will be answered only by WhatsApp / SMS. Do not to communicate on these numbers for repatriation and consular service related queries.



Also Read: