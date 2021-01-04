Air, Sea and Land borders between Qatar and Saudi Arabia to open tonight: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

The air, sea and land borders between Qatar and Saudi Arabia will be opened tonight, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister H.E. Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah has announced, speaking on state TV.

BREAKING: Saudi Arabia and Qatar 'agree to open airspace, land and sea border'. This is a developing story: https://t.co/tFWGBVJZed pic.twitter.com/Hp6cJk985o — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 4, 2021



He also said that the H.H. Amir of Kuwait made two calls with H.H. the Amir of Qatar and the Saudi Crown Prince in order to sign the “Al-Ula summit statement”. He added that it was agreed to address all relevant issues.

H.H. the Amir received a verbal message from H.H. the Amir of Kuwait, pertaining to bilateral relations and the means to enhance them, in addition to the joint GCC action.

The message was conveyed by H.E. Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, during his meeting with H.H. the Amir.

According to Reuters, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, helped negotiate the deal and was working the phones on it until the wee hours of Monday morning. Under the emerging agreement, the four countries will end the blockade of Qatar, and in exchange, Qatar will not pursue lawsuits related to the blockade.

This is a developing story.

Source: Al Jazeera, QNA, Reuters

