Al Farkiah Beach: Baladiya announces timings and days for Al Farkiah Beach

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) in a recent tweet announced the days and timings for Al Farkiah Beach and they are as follows:

  • Sunday and Wednesday: Women and children only from 7 AM to 10 PM
  • Rest of the week: For families from 7 AM until midnight (12am)

Source: MME
Cover image source: MME

November 29, 2020 0 comments
