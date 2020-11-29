Al Farkiah Beach: Baladiya announces timings and days for Al Farkiah Beach

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) in a recent tweet announced the days and timings for Al Farkiah Beach and they are as follows:

🔊 Announcement by the Municipality of AlKhor & AlDhakhira about the #Alfarkiah #beach ; days and timings:

-Sunday and Wednesday :

Women and children only

from 7 AM to 10 PM.

-Rest of the week will be for thr families,

from 7 AM until midnight (12am). #MME #Qatar pic.twitter.com/uyFZR2WIAE

— Baladiya (@Baladiya1) November 28, 2020