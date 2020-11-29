Al Farkiah Beach: Baladiya announces timings and days for Al Farkiah Beach
The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) in a recent tweet announced the days and timings for Al Farkiah Beach and they are as follows:
- Sunday and Wednesday: Women and children only from 7 AM to 10 PM
- Rest of the week: For families from 7 AM until midnight (12am)
Source: MME
Cover image source: MME
