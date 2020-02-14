Al Khor Family Park set to reopen for the public on Sunday, 16 Feb 2020

Al Khor Family Park was closed for maintenance and development work in November 2019. According to a tweet posted by The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME), Al Khor Family Park will reopen on Sunday 16th February 2020.

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment has made sure there are lots of green spaces and parks available for Qatar residents and tourists. Al Khor Family Park is a 240,000 square metre park which is one of the beautiful parks in Qatar. Al Khor Park has abundant open areas that are perfect for picnics and a must-visit destination in Qatar to spend quality time with your family and friends.

Al Khor family park features a zoo, a waterfall, museum, children’s play area, mini-golf and a skating area. It has great facilities including a battery-operated train, restaurant, mosque, food kiosks, bathrooms, drinking fountain, basketball court, and an amphitheater.

Entry Ticket:

QR 15 (adult)

QR 10 (kids up to 10 years)

Train Ticket: QR 5 per person

Opening Hours:

8 am to 11 pm (Saturday to Thursday)

2 pm to 11 pm (Friday)

Tuesday (Only for Women and Children)

Directions: Click here to get directions

More about the Al Khor Family Park:

It has a Mini zoo that contains varieties of different birds and animals.

It has now a total of 315 animals from 49 different species.

An aviary, a large enclosure for confining birds where visitors can enjoy spending time walking around the aviary area.

4,000 square metre rubber floor play area for kids

Train inside the Al Khor park is one of the main attraction

تفتتح وزارة #البلدية_والبيئة الأحد المقبل (16 فبراير) منتزه الخور للعائلات أمام الجمهور، بعد الانتهاء من مشروع التطوير والصيانة، حيث سيضم سبعة أقسام جديدة بحديقة الحيوان المصغرة تحتوي على أعداد كبيرة ومتنوعة من الحيوانات والطيور.#حدائق_قطر #قطر #QatarParks #Qatar pic.twitter.com/Ivn1dERBN9 — وزارة البلدية والبيئة | MME (@albaladiya) February 13, 2020



Image Credit: MME albaladiya