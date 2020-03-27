Al Meera will not allow children under 12 years to enter from Sunday 29 March 2020

As a part of preventive and safety measures, Al Meera has announced on its official twitter handle that, Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed to enter any of it store branches. This rule will be effective starting the 29th of March 2020 (Sunday). It has stated on the tweet that, this step has been taken as a part of preventive measures taken to limit the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19.

It is not advisable to shop with your kids as they are easily vulnerable to COVID 19. On the note posted by Al Meera on its twitter post, it states that

For your safety and that of the community, shop without your kids

Al Meera will not allow children under the age of 12 to enter its branches as of Sunday 29th March 2020, pic.twitter.com/I7ljokpFOP — Al Meera (@AlMeeraQatar) March 27, 2020

For your safety and that of the community, shop without your kids. On the note posted by Al Meera, it states that

Complementing the preventive measures taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Al Meera will not allow children under the age of 12 to enter its branches as of Sunday 29th March 2020. As they may catch the virus, carry it without showing signs of disease, and possibly pass it on to the elderly.

This will also help us reduce the number of shoppers in our branches and allow us to respect social distancing.

For your health and the health of our community, we advise you to wear masks for protection when you shop.

Image Credit: almeera.com.qa

