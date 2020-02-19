Al Wasmi Garden Festival 2020 opens

Doha: Katara – the Cultural Village Foundation general manager Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti yesterday launched the Al Wasmi Garden Festival at the South Katara Hills which will run till the until the 22nd of this month.

HE the Minister of Municipality and Environment Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, Qatar Airways Group chief executive and Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) Secretary-General HE Akbar al-Baker, Ooredoo Group CEO Sheikh Saud bin Nasser al-Thani, ambassadors and other VIPs were present on the occasion.

On the opening day, the Al Wasmi Garden Festival witnessed a huge crowd comprising people of different nationalities, Katara said in a statement.

In this context, Dr al-Sulaiti said: “The huge number of visitors on the first day of the festival confirms the success of Katara in selecting its events.”

The aim of the festival was to raise awareness among people about the importance of the environment and gardening, he explained.

Al Wasmi Garden Festival presents cultural, entertainment and artistic activities and visitors will have the opportunity to discover the exquisite designs of different types of gardens.

Further, Dr al-Sulaiti stressed that Katara is the “first tourism destination in Qatar, a valley of cultures and an international forum to enhance human rapproachment and promote cultural exchange”.

HE al-Baker said: “We are delighted to support the Al Wasmi Garden Festival. It is a fantastic new initiative for Qatar that will delight residents and visitors alike and is a great addition to our country’s excellent calendar of events. I hope visitors to the festival will especially enjoy the French Garden by Qatar Airways, inspired by the palace gardens of France.”

Dr al-Sulaiti invited all families to “visit the wonderful gardens and enjoy the spectacular atmosphere”, and also expressed his gratitude to the sponsors, namely QNTC (official sponsor), Qatar Airways (official sponsor), Ooredoo and Qommunication (silver sponsors).

Read Also:

Al Khor Family Park reopened for the public on Sunday, 16 Feb 2020 – Al Khor family park features a zoo, a waterfall, museum, children’s play area, mini-golf and a skating area. It has great facilities including a battery-operated train, restaurant, mosque, food kiosks, bathrooms, drinking fountain, basketball court, and an amphitheater.