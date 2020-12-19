ATMs of banks in Qatar have started issuing the new series of Qatari Riyal bank notes since yesterday on the occasion of the Qatar National Day.

The Qatar Central Bank introduced the 5th series of Qatar Riyal bank notes yesterday (18th Dec 2020) on the occasion of Qatar National Day. The new Qatar Riyal Bank Notes display pictures of the Palace of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, National Museum of Qatar (NMOQ), Lusail Stadium, and other significant monuments of Qatar. The new notes have the latest technical and security features and additionally it includes a new denomination of 200 Qatar Riyal note.

Here’s a look at the new designs of Qatar Riyal Bank Notes which is in circulation since December 18, 2020.

New QR 1 Qatar Bank Note

New QR 5 Qatar Bank Note

New QR 10 Qatar Bank Note

New QR 50 Qatar Bank Note

New QR 100 Qatar Bank Note

New QR 500 Qatar Bank Note

New QR 200 Qatar Bank Note

Source: The Peninsula

Cover and all other image credit: @Marsalqatar

