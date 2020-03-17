Awqaf had directed the closure of mosques in Qatar as a part of preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) directed the closure of mosques and suspension of all congressional prayers, including the obligatory five prayers and Friday prayers, from Tuesday until the condition of safety and tranquility for the worshipers is met, as part of measures to prevent and contain Coronavirus COVID-19.

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) said “in accordance with the purposes of the supreme law” chief among which is “self-preservation, protection for worshipers and society from harm to the epidemic”.

The call to prayer will continue in all the mosques.

For any queries, or concerns related to COVID-19 in Qatar | Public can contact 24/7 hotline number 16000 (toll-free)

