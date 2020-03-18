Barbershops, Salons, Spa, retail stores and bank branches in the shopping malls to be closed until further notice: Ministry

Qatar has implemented a lot of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). As a part of measures to prevent and contain Coronavirus COVID-19 ministry has announced the closure of Barbershops, Spas, Salons and beauty services provided as well as home service at customers home until further notice.

In a press conference held yesterday, spokesperson for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management Affairs, H.E. Lolwah Rashid AlKhater announced a set of new decisions as preventive measures to be implemented by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Following are the decisions announced,

Industrial Area – Street No. 1 to Street No.32 closure for a period of two weeks starting 17 th March. This period is extendable

March. This period is extendable Retail stores and bank branches in the shopping malls to be closed. Food outlets and Pharmacies are not part of the closure.

Closure of Barbershops, Salons, Spa, Beauty services at client place until further notice.

Health clubs in hotels – Stopping the activities of health clubs in hotels

The Ministry issues a circular regarding the closure of malls, shopping centers, barbershops, and beauty salons, starting from Wednesday, March 18, 2020. #Qatar #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/PnO8UQBqdq

— وزارة التجارة والصناعة (@MOCIQatar) March 17, 2020

Also Read:

A compulsory quarantine period of 14 days to those Indian passengers coming through or from Gulf countries including Qatar, Oman, UAE and Kuwait upon arrival from 18th to 31st March.

Stopping all incoming flights to Doha, starting from Wednesday evening, corresponding to March 18, for a period of 14 days, renewable, with the exception of air cargo and transit flights.

Until further notice, it is prohibited to process orders in restaurants and cafes anywhere in the country.The presence and seating of customers and the organizing of gatherings in the designated halls are also prohibited, with the exception of delivery orders and takeaways