The Indian Embassy in Qatar has issued an alert to all the Indian expats living in Qatar against calls from fraudsters requesting money to put people on repatriation flights to India. Fraudsters are trying to take advantage of the repatriation process amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Please beware of such fraudulent calls and do not provide any kind of information or money.

We are in the digital age, but the telephone remains weapon of choice for scammers. Most of the cases, fraudulent callers pose as representatives of government agencies or famous telecom companies or travel companies. They give you always a very good news and a big news.

Unsolicited calls from people claiming to work for a government institution or a telecom or financial firms should be taken as warning signs. Usually, these companies and institutions will rarely call you unless they have first communicated by other means or you have contacted them.

Please beware of such fraudulent calls. Do not provide any details such as Passport Number, Bank Account Details and also other personal details.

