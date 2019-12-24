Car Market 2019 – best auto deals in town at Al Wakalat Car Market 2019

The Cosette Company organisers of the Al Wakalat Car Market 2019 now in progress intends to bring car enthusiasts, potential buyers, and car owners together with the latest offers of cars and services in Qatar.

The event is open for the public until the 28th of December 2019 at Aspire Zone, Furousiya Street from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Speaking to QI, Omar Shamiyeh, CEO of Cosette said: “Al Wakalat Car Market is the first and unique experience in Qatar, introducing people to the best car offers and the latest models at very attractive prices. The event is tailored to customers’ needs and requirements. Furthermore, Al Wakalat Car Market will be an important attraction for all car dealers, car service providers, and insurance companies, expanding the options for buyers to take the best decisions related to the auto industry and to buy new cars at the best possible value.”

“As the auto industry is in a continuous rhythm of developing and re-inventing itself for its customers, its market is in a constant state of progress. What makes our event unique is that it will enable visitors to learn about the best car deals of the year and unveil amazing car services offers from an extensive range of providers, not only from the official dealerships,” he added.

Visitors can also enjoy the experience during the Al Wakalat Car Market through entertainment and fun activities organized during the days of the event, as well as a special place for restaurants and food outlets.

Al Wakalat Car Market 2019 sponsors:

QIC; Official Insurance Sponsor

Careem; Official Transportation Sponsor

Top performance; Official Gold sponsor

Spanner; Official Gold Sponsor, Nehmeh

Official Silver Sponsor, Gulf Car

Limousine & Vehicle Leasing Sponsor

I Love Qatar; Media Partner

Maqina; Media Partner

Qatar Living; Media Partner

Qsports; Entertainment Partner

To learn more about Al Wakalat Car Market and follow the latest news and updates, visit the official website Al Wakalat Car Market: https://alwakalat.com/carmarket2019/

Also, follow social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook on @alwakalat @Alwakalatcarmarket

