CES 2020 | Q-Tickets showcased in Consumer Electronics Show 2020

Doha: Qatar-based e-ticketing platform was selected by the government to be represented at the CES event in Las Vegas, USA.

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

In Qatar, Q-Tickets received the “Best Mobile Application of the Year Award” in 2018 and the “Fastest Growing Company of the Year” in 2016.

Q-Tickets has successfully hosted online ticketing and management for Pakistan Super League, Afghanistan Premier League, Qatar Motor Show, and The Qatar T10 League.

Founded in 2013 by Tejinder Singh, Q-Tickets is an online application that offers users the option of buying movie tickets online using an ATM or debit card.

Since its inception, Q-Tickets has attracted more than a million users, sold more than 8 million tickets and managed many prestigious events. It operates in UAE, Qatar, Oman, & Bahrain

CES is the world’s largest and most influential tech event, where the entire technology ecosystem gathers to conduct business, launch products, build brands and partner to solve some of the world’s most challenging issues.

More than 4,500 exhibitors launched nearly 20,000 new transformative tech products to more than 170,000 attendees, encompassing 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart cities and resilience, sports, robotics and more. CES 2020 featured new and expanded exhibit areas, 300 conference sessions with 1,100 speakers, and more than 1,200 startups from 45+ countries.

The 53rd CES opened in Las Vegas on 7 January and ended on Friday, 10 January 2020.

Image Credit: Qatarday