Closure of some elective health services in all private healthcare facilities in Qatar | MoPH

As a part of preventive and precautionary measures undertaken by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), on the 28th of March that it has announced additional closure of some elective health services except for emergency cases in all private healthcare facilities in Qatar. Closure of below health services at all private health facilities except for emergency cases until further notice:

Dental Clinics Dermatology and Laser Clinics Plastic Surgery Clinics Surgical Procedures Diet and Slimming Centers Physiotherapy Clinics Complimentary medicines of all kinds

This has been announced to ensure the safety of patients as well as healthcare workers. MoPH has also issued some guidance in regard to the safety of people while shopping grocery to avoid the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19.

For more information on Covid-19, one can visit MoPH’s website at www.moph.gov.qa or call 16000.

Source Credit: MoPH -Memo (HCFLAD-02/2020) – Stopping of some elective health services​​​

Also Read: