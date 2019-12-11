Color Run 2020 returns to Doha next year | 25 January 2020

DOHA: The internationally popular Color Run, which since its inception since 2012 has been experienced by over 6 million people worldwide in 35 plus countries and has donated a staggering $5 million to charity globally is all set to return to locally to Doha in 2020.

The Color Run is a unique event that celebrates health, happiness, and individuality by empowering and encouraging participants of all ages and abilities to focus on their health and well-being.

The event has become a globally famous phenomenon and last year’s Doha Color Run 2019 witnessed thousands of participants.

The 2020 Color Run also popularly known as the ‘Happiest 5k on the Planet’ has a new theme “Love Tour” and the event comes with the grooviest packs for participants, encouraging everyone to let their love shine and take part in one of the most memorable family activities of the year.

This year’s Color Run presented by Sahtak Awalan: Your Health First – the flagship public health campaign of Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) will return to Qatar National Convention Centre on Saturday, 25 January 2020 with a much bigger expected turnout.

As in previous years, The Color Run 2020 runners will wear white and be doused from head to toe in brightly different colored powders at 1km intervals as they make their way around the 5km course, before celebrating completion with friends and family at the

Once the 5k is over, the fun continues at the Finish Festival, a larger-than-life celebration with music, photo ops, activity booths, vendors and more massive color throws creating millions of vivid color combinations.

The excitement and hype witnessed towards this wonderful event demonstrate once again Qatar’s vision to empower and inspire all to lead healthier and happier lifestyles. And people from every part of the community in Qatar have shown their enthusiasm for living a healthy lifestyle by taking part in The Color Run.

For more details and purchasing tickets please visit www.thecolorrun.qa.

Image Credit: thecolorrun.qa