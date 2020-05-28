Covid-19 helpline numbers of Indian Embassy Doha – Do not communicate on this for repatriation related queries

Embassy of India Doha tweeted an update on its official twitter handle regarding Covid-19 helpline numbers of Indian Embassy. It has announced that, Indian Embassy will have two mobile numbers (55647502 and 55667569) exclusively for Covid-19 helpline. Queries will be answered only by WhatsApp / SMS.

The Embassy informed that these 2 Covid-19 helpline numbers are meant only for providing food and medical assitance. Also requested not to communicate on these numbers for repatriation and consular service related queries.

