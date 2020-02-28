COVID 19: How to protect yourself from the new coronavirus – MOPH Qatar

Ministry of Public Health Qatar on its website posted ways on how to protect yourself from the new coronavirus (COVID 19). Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent COVID 19. The best is to protect yourself and avoid being exposed to coronavirus. Take care of your health and protect yourself!



Make sure you wash your hands with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, clean your hands with hand sanitizer.

When coughing or sneezing:

Cover your nose and mouth with a clean napkin and make sure to throw the used napkin in the trash immediately.

If a napkin is not available, make sure you use the top of your sleeve, not your hands

Try to avoid any contact with people who show symptoms of respiratory diseases such as coughing or sneezing

Make sure you eat a healthy, balanced diet

If you have flu symptoms, use a face mask to avoid infecting others

Visit the nearest health center or hospital if you have any flu symptoms

Always wash your hands

After coughing or sneezing

Before, during and after preparing food

Before eating

After using the restroom

When caring for patients

When your hands are dirty

After handling animals

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth with unclean hands

Avoid contact with stray, sick or dead animals

Make sure to cook your food thoroughly, especially meat and eggs, and avoid raw food

Avoid unnecessary travels to infected countries

Source Credit: MOPH Qatar

Also Read:

Doha Metro has revised the pricing on its limited use paper tickets for Standard and Goldclub in a move to minimise the usage and the environmental impact of disposable paper tickets.