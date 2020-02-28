COVID 19: How to protect yourself from the new coronavirus – MOPH Qatar
Ministry of Public Health Qatar on its website posted ways on how to protect yourself from the new coronavirus (COVID 19). Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent COVID 19. The best is to protect yourself and avoid being exposed to coronavirus. Take care of your health and protect yourself!
Make sure you wash your hands with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, clean your hands with hand sanitizer.
When coughing or sneezing:
- Cover your nose and mouth with a clean napkin and make sure to throw the used napkin in the trash immediately.
- If a napkin is not available, make sure you use the top of your sleeve, not your hands
Try to avoid any contact with people who show symptoms of respiratory diseases such as coughing or sneezing
Make sure you eat a healthy, balanced diet
If you have flu symptoms, use a face mask to avoid infecting others
Visit the nearest health center or hospital if you have any flu symptoms
Always wash your hands
- After coughing or sneezing
- Before, during and after preparing food
- Before eating
- After using the restroom
- When caring for patients
- When your hands are dirty
- After handling animals
Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth with unclean hands
Avoid contact with stray, sick or dead animals
Make sure to cook your food thoroughly, especially meat and eggs, and avoid raw food
Avoid unnecessary travels to infected countries
Source Credit: MOPH Qatar
