Covid-19: Union Health Ministry issues revised travel advisory

The Indian government issued a revised travel advisory for travelers from Covid-19 affected countries. Ministry has tightened the conditions for the new travelers from affected countries which includes Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan with immediate effect. The revised advisory states,

In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the following advisories are issued for immediate implementation:

All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan and South Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and issued on or before 03.03.2020 and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons may seek fresh visa from the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate. Regular (sticker) visa/e-Visa granted to nationals of the People Republic of China, issued on or before 05.02.2020 were suspended earlier. It shall remain in force. Those needing to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for fresh visa to the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate. Regular (sticker) visas/e-Visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to Peoples Republic of China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan on or after 01.02.2020, and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India under compelling circumstance may apply for fresh visa to nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate. Diplomats, official of UN and other International bodies, OCI cardholders and Aircrew from above countries are exempted from such restriction on entry. However, their medical screening is compulsory. Passengers of all international flights entering into India from any port are required to furnish duly filled self-declaration form (including personal particulars i.e. phone no. and address in India) and travel history, to Health Officials and Immigration officials at all ports. Passengers (foreign and India) other than those restricted, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at port of entry. Indian citizens are advised to refrain from travel to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and advised to avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-19 affected countries.

Source Credit: IndianEmbassyQatar

For any queries related to health, people may contact the ministry of health & family welfare 24*7 at helpline number (+91-11-23978046) or email at [email protected]

Also Read: