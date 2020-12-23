COVID-19 vaccine dedicated microsite | Know about Priority Groups, How do vaccines work, FAQs and Trusted Information Source | MoPH

According to MOPH officials, The first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination in Qatar will begin from December 23, 2020 to January 31, 2021.

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) recently launched a COVID-19 vaccine dedicated microsite to help citizens and residents to know the latest news and developments about the COVID-19 vaccine in the State of Qatar.

The newly launched microsite provides information about the Priority Groups for vaccination in Qatar, How do vaccines work?, FAQ’s about COVID-19 vaccine and also lists Trusted Information Source in Qatar about the COVID-19 vaccine.

MoPH stated that, Qatar’s vaccination strategy will enable everyone to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in 2021, but for now, with a limited quantity of vaccines, we must prioritize people most at risk from severe complications and death from the virus.

The first phase of vaccination is from December 23, 2020, to January 31, 2021, and the priority will be given to People over 70 years of age have a higher risk of severe illness and death, People with certain long-term chronic medical conditions and Healthcare workers working directly with COVID-19 patients in the state of Qatar.

Selected patients will be contacted via phone call or SMS and they will be getting the invitation to attend an appointment at one of the 7 designated health centers in Qatar. The primary health centers are:

Al Wajba Health Center Leabaib Health Center Al Ruwais Health Center Umm Slal Health Center Rawdat Al Khail Health Center Al Thumama Health Center Muaither Health Center

The Ministry of Public Health held a press conference this evening on the latest developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Source and Cover Image: MoPH

