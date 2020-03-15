Dine-in at Restaurants and Cafes in Qatar banned until further notice | Home delivery and takeaway are not prohibited: MOCI

Effective from Monday 16th March 2020, Dine-in at restaurants and cafes in Qatar has been banned. The Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MOCI) said in a tweet on Sunday as part of its efforts to control the transmission of Coronavirus COVID-19.

This circular is regarding serving of food in restaurants and cafes. It has not suspended the service of the external requests for delivery and the delivery of takeaway request inside the store.

Until further notice, it is prohibited to process orders in restaurants and cafes anywhere in the country.The presence and seating of customers and the organizing of gatherings in the designated halls are also prohibited, with the exception of delivery orders and takeaways.#Qatar pic.twitter.com/V81r1GbvAT — وزارة التجارة والصناعة (@MOCIQatar) March 15, 2020

This is decision is being circulated in the context of the preventative and precautionary measure being undertaken by the State of Qatar to limit the transmission of the coronavirus COVID-19, to ensure the safety of all citizens and residents.

Everyone is required to abide by the above decision. All violations will be subject to applicable legal proceedings.

Stay safe and follow health ministry recommendations and health awareness tips.

Also Read:

The expatriates from countries who are denied entry to Qatar over coronavirus will be allowed into the country once the entry ban is lifted even if their Qatar IDs have expired or if they have stayed more than six months out of Qatar.