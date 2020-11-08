Doha 2030 promises an exceptional experience when it hosts the 2030 Asian Games

Doha 2030 promises an exceptional experience for fans and athletes when it hosts the 2030 Asian Games

Doha promised to deliver an exceptional experience for fans and athletes when it hosts the 2030 Asian Games (Doha 2030), given the country’s great experience in hosting international sporting events.

The Doha edition will allow all participants and attendees to travel between stadiums in the shortest amount of time.

Commenting on the occasion, President of Qatar Olympic Committee and Doha 2030 H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani said that Doha is one of the richest capitals in the world when it comes to sports facilities, given its preparation for the World Cup 2022. His Excellency added that the modern transport system is part of the heritage left by the Doha 2006 games. His Excellency noted that the focus for the next 10 will be on developing Asian sports by working with the Olympic Council in Asia and with other national Olympic committees on the continent.

Qatar enjoys having a modern road, railway, and metro networks among other transport means that facilitate the movement of massive numbers of fans during Doha 2006. Thanks to the transport system, the commute time between the different stadiums does not exceed 20 minutes.

