Doha Burger Festival – a yummy place for burger lovers

If you are a burger lover that the ongoing DOHA BURGER FESTIVAL (DBF) is the right place to be.

You should not miss out Doha Burger Festival this year located in the Aspire Zone opposite Furousiya Street.

The DBF started on19 December 2019 and runs until the 28 December 2019 from12:00 pm to 11:59 pm.

No tickets are needed to enter the festival. Its absolutely free!

So go and try many different tasty burgers for the first time ever. This third edition of DBF is the biggest specialized food festival in Qatar.

The event is happening on 22050sqm with more than 55 international and local burger restaurants participating, besides coffee shops and home businesses, according to the organisers. Some of them are launching their yummy burgers for the first time in the local market.

The festival focuses and exposes the growing market of the burger industry in the region and also bringing the community together for 10 days of enjoyment, with fun activities for children.

Qatar’s gourmet burger scene has ignited over recent years so even vegetarians and health nuts won’t go empty-handed.

DBF is a unique annual festival of its kind in Qatar and it is organized and managed by Cosette Solutions Company.

Join in with your family for a day full of entertainment, activities, and competitions.

Burger lovers… don’t miss out Doha Burger Festival this year!

Visit DBF Website for more details | DBF Instagram

