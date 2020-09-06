Doha Metro | Free M110 metrolink to and from the Pearl Qatar and Legtaifiya Station | Expansion of metroexpress pilot service

Doha Metro today announced the expansion of its free metrolink (M110) services to and from the Pearl Qatar and Legtaifiya Station.

M110 Metrolink Hours of Operation:

Saturday to Wednesday : 06:00 – 23:00 (6am to 11 pm)

Thursday: 6:00 – 23:59 (6am to 11.59pm)

Friday: 14:00 – 23:59 (2pm to 11.59pm)

We are pleased to announce the service expansion of our free metrolink services, which now takes you to and from the Pearl Qatar and Legtaifiya Station!

Operation hours:

Sat – Wed: 06:00 – 23:00

Thursday: 6:00 – 23:59

Friday: 14:00 – 23:59 pic.twitter.com/srYOsgOKpp — Doha Metro & Lusail Tram (@metrotram_qa) September 6, 2020

Doha Metro also announced expansion of its metroexpress pilot service, which covers DECC, West Bay, Al Qassar, Katara, Legtaifya & Qatar University Stations

We are pleased to announce the expansion of our metroexpress pilot service, which covers DECC, West Bay, Al Qassar, Katara, Legtaifya & Qatar University Stations! pic.twitter.com/F4ZcdtBhkM — Doha Metro & Lusail Tram (@metrotram_qa) September 6, 2020

Source: metrotram_qa

Also Read: