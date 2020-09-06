Doha Metro | Free M110 metrolink to and from the Pearl Qatar and Legtaifiya Station | Expansion of metroexpress pilot service
Doha Metro today announced the expansion of its free metrolink (M110) services to and from the Pearl Qatar and Legtaifiya Station.
M110 Metrolink Hours of Operation:
- Saturday to Wednesday : 06:00 – 23:00 (6am to 11 pm)
- Thursday: 6:00 – 23:59 (6am to 11.59pm)
- Friday: 14:00 – 23:59 (2pm to 11.59pm)
Doha Metro also announced expansion of its metroexpress pilot service, which covers DECC, West Bay, Al Qassar, Katara, Legtaifya & Qatar University Stations
