Doha Metro hikes rates to discourage the use of paper tickets

Doha Metro has revised the pricing on its limited use paper tickets for Standard and Goldclub in a move to minimise the usage and the environmental impact of disposable paper tickets.

According to the revised rates, single journey in a standard class that was earlier priced at QR2 will now cost QR3 and the day pass, which was QR6 will now cost QR9.

The new rates come into effect from February 21.

A single journey in Goldclub, will be QR15 – earlier it was QR10 and for a day pass will now be QR45 as opposed to the old rate of QR30.

However, rates per journey remain unchanged – QR2 and QR10 – IF one uses a standard or Goldclub travel card. The daily pass rate also remains the same as QR6 if you are using a travel card.

Travel cards cost QR 10 and can be purchased from any Doha Metro Stations or from selected supermarkets and can be topped up as and when required.

