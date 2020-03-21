Driving Schools will be closed temporarily from Sunday 22 Mar 2020 – Classes and tests will be stopped

Qatar has taken many preventive measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19. As a part of the precautionary and preventive measures to contain Coronavirus COVID-19, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) announced on MOI’s official Twitter handle, “To maintain public safety and in compliance with the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the country, driving classes and tests at driving schools will be stopped starting from Sunday, 22 Mar 2020, until further notice.”

Closure of driving classes and tests will be in place from Sunday 22 March 2020 until further notice from the ministry. Driving school trainees can continue the distance learning theory classes through the mobile application on smart devices.

Qatar ministries and authorities have been implementing various measures to protect the people of Qatar from the novel Coronavirus COVID-19.

From 13 March 2020: Cinemas, Children Play areas, Gyms and Wedding Venues.

From 15 March 2020, 10 pm: Ceased Public Transportation including Metro and Bus services.

From 16 March 2020: Dine-in at Restaurants and Cafes in Qatar banned. Home delivery and takeaway exempted.

From 17 March 2020:

From 18 March 2020:

For any queries, or concerns related to COVID-19 in Qatar | Public can contact 24/7 hotline number 16000 (toll-free)

A compulsory quarantine period of 14 days to those Indian passengers coming through or from Gulf countries including Qatar, Oman, UAE and Kuwait upon arrival from 18th to 31st March.

Stopping all incoming flights to Doha, starting from Wednesday evening, corresponding to March 18, for a period of 14 days, renewable, with the exception of air cargo and transit flights.

Until further notice, it is prohibited to process orders in restaurants and cafes anywhere in the country.The presence and seating of customers and the organizing of gatherings in the designated halls are also prohibited, with the exception of delivery orders and takeaways