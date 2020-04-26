Ehteraz App to combat COVID-19 launched in Qatar | Download from Apple App Store and soon will be available on Android Play Store as well

Qatar has been taking lot of measures to prevent and fight against the Coronavirus COVID-19. As a part of steps taken to fight against COVID-19, the Official Spokesperson of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management H.E. Lolwah Al Khater earlier in April announced that a new mobile application called EHTERAZ meaning “precaution” will be launched soon.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on a recent tweet announced that the Ehteraz app is now available for download from Apple App Store. MoPH also said in that tweet that, For your safety and the safety of your community, download the Ehteraz app. (Apple Play Store Download Link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ehteraz/id1507150431)

Ehteraz App is now available only on Apply App Store and soon will be made available for Android users as well.

What is EHTERAZ app?

EHTERAZ app is a smart application launched by the state of Qatar. It helps every individual to receive and follow up on the updates related to Coronavirus COVID-19 in Qatar.

How do I download EHTERAZ App?

How EHTERAZ App helps each individual?

Apart from identifying COVID-19 transmission chains it also displays the official statistics, the latest developments, receive awareness tips, protection methods and precautionary instructions issued by the official authorities.

How EHTERAZ App works?

EHTERAZ application will feature an indicator, indicating health status of everyone around us. The profile of each user is linked to the QR code by automatically extracting the user’s health information from the official bodies according to the below categories – Red, Yellow, Grey, and Green.

Red : For people who have been tested and had tested positive for COVID-19

: For people who have been tested and had tested positive for COVID-19 Yellow : Individuals who have been placed in the quarantine facilities

: Individuals who have been placed in the quarantine facilities Grey : Suspected cases, individuals who exhibit symptoms, or who have been in contact with COVID-19 Positive cases but have not been tested

: Suspected cases, individuals who exhibit symptoms, or who have been in contact with COVID-19 Positive cases but have not been tested Green : Healthy individuals who do not exhibit any symptoms, or who have tested negative

Apple App Store information about EHTERAZ:

EHTERAZ is your trusted smart application to follow up on the latest updates of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Qatar. EHTERAZ has been designed and developed in the Ministry of Interior to support all categories of the Qatari community to spread the health awareness tips and techniques as well as the protection methods that are necessary to halt the outbreak of Coronavirus. This smart tool is also meant to give a hand to those people that are responsible for their families in their endeavors to protect their love ones, and to support healthcare and related entities in order to protect the safety of individuals and that of the Qatari community from this pandemic virus at large.

16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.

