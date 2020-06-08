EHTERAZ app update allows registration with visa number for non-QID holders

Qatar has made EHTERAZ Covid-19 tracking app installation compulsory for all citizens and residents when leaving the house for any reason.

Non-QID holders were not able to register on EHTERAZ app as it requires QID number to complete the registration. In a recent update on android version of EHTERAZ app (on Google Play Store) it allows non-QID holders (Business and Other Visit Visa Holders) to register using Visa information.

The new update has been rolled our only on Android version and it is expected to happen on iOS version as well very soon. Ehteraz app has two options to choose while registering – “Visa Registration” and “QID Registration”. Non-QID holders has to choose Visa option and then it ask for your Mobile Number, Visa Number and Nationality to get the verification pin.

Many visitor who came on visit to Qatar and could travel to their home country couldn’t install Ehteraz app earlier without QID Number. This update is a great news for people who are on visit visa since the Ehteraz app is mandatory if someone wish to leave the house for any reason.

Now many establishments in Qatar including most supermarkets and banks check for green status before they allow customers inside.

Download Ehteraz App

16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.

