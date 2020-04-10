EHTERAZ – Smartphone app to help better identify COVID-19 transmission chains

H.E. Lolwah Al Khater, the Official Spokesperson of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management yesterday during a press conference announced the preventive measures implemented in Qatar to limit the spread of Coronovirus COVID-19.

It was announced that a new mobile application called “EHTERAZ”, meaning “precaution” will be launched soon. This will be compatible to Apple iOS and Android smartphones. EHTERAZ helps individuals and medical teams better identify COVID-19 transmission chains and accelerates medical help stated during the press conference. EHTERAZ is a collaborative work by the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Ministry of Public Health.

EHTERAZ is an application for smartphones that uses a GPS feature and Bluetooth to perform various services, and it aims to:

Enhance preventive measures and to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the State of Qatar Display the latest developments and official statistics related to the coronavirus Receive awareness and precautionary instructions issued by the official authorities

EHTERAZ application will feature an indicator, indicating health status of everyone around us. The profile of each user is linked to the QR code by automatically extracting the user’s health information from the official bodies according to the below categories – Red, Yellow, Grey, and Green.

Red: For people who have been tested and had tested positive for COVID-19

Yellow: Individuals who have been placed in the quarantine facilities

Grey: Suspected cases, individuals who exhibit symptoms, or who have been in contact with COVID-19 Positive cases but have not been tested

Green: Healthy individuals who do not exhibit any symptoms, or who have tested negative

HE Lolwah_AlKhater: Soon & after weeks of collaborative work an Android & IOS compatible app #EHTERAZ will be launched. Helps you & medical teams better identify #COVID19 transmission chains & accelerates medical help.





16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.

Source: Twitter – H.E. Lolwah Al Khater, the Official Spokesperson of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management

