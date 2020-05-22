Eid Al Fitr 2020 – First day of Eid Al-Fitr in Qatar on Sunday, 24th May 2020 : Awqaf

The Crescent Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced that, the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on Sunday, the 24th of May 2020. May 23rd Saturday will be the last day of Ramadan.

This was announced following a meeting today (Friday, 22nd May 2020) at the headquarters of Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs which was which was headed by its chairman Sheikh Dr Thaqil Al Shammari. It was stated by the Committe that, as the crescent sighting was not confirmed tonight it will be the last day of Ramadan.

On 17th of March, The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) directed the closure of mosques until the condition of safety and tranquility for the worshipers is met, as part of precautionary measures to limit the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. The decision remains in effect and applies to Eid Al-Fitr for the year 1441 AH.

QatarIndians.com team wishes everyone on this happy occasion of Eid. May Allah bring joy, happiness, peace and prosperity to all of us on this blessed occasion. Eid Mubarak!

