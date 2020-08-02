Exceptional Entry Permit application is open on Qatar Portal



Due to COVID-19 restrictions and temporary ban on international flights many Qatar Residents who are currently struck outside Qatar couldn’t return back to Qatar. Exceptional Entry Permit is a temporary service which helps residents of Qatar who wish to return back can apply to enter Qatar.

Exceptional Entry Permit to Qatar has gone live on the Qatar Portal Website, The Peninsula Qatar recently posted.

Since yesterday (1st of Aug 2020) application has gone live on https://portal.www.gov.qa/wps/portal/qsports/home It is a welcoming news for many residents who are waiting to return to Qatar to meet their family and / or to get back their work.

Exceptional Entry Permit service allows applications to be submitted under two types.

For Qatar Residents and Citizens (You need to enter your Qatar ID number and your personal mobile number)

For Visitors and Business Representatives (Have to provide the email and number before proceeding to add personal details)

Steps to Request Exceptional Entry Permit:

Create a new account on Qatar Portal or Log in to your existing account (if available).

Click on “Apply for Exceptional Entry Permit”.

Read terms and conditions and prepare all required attachments before starting the application.

Enter the application page and fill in the required information correctly and completely as shown in the passport.

Enter your email correctly to receive approval on your application.

Print permit after approval and keep a copy of it and a copy of the quarantine undertaking to be presented to airport officials.

Source: The Peninsula Qatar | Image Credit:Qatar Portal

16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.

