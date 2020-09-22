Expats can change their employer in Qatar within 90 days of resident permit expiry

Expats in Qatar can change their employer within 90 days from their residency permit expiry date. According to a ministerial decision published in the Official Gazette on 20th September, residents can change their employer even within 90 days from the date of the expiry of their residence permit.

As tweeted by the Ministry of Justice on its Twitter handle on 20th September, the new decision was published in the Official Gazette.

يمكنكم الآن مطالعة العدد 15 من الجريدة الرسمية لسنة 2020 من خلال تحميله من الموقع عبر الرابط التالي:https://t.co/i8uf8h8vag#العدل_قطر pic.twitter.com/nDPjjZoR5O — وزارة العدل – قطر (@mojgovqa) September 20, 2020

The article No. 1 of the decision of the Minister of Interior No. 51 of 2020 stipulated to replace the text of the article No. 65 and 67 of the executive regulation of the Law No. 21 of 2015.

As per the amended article No. 65, the work organisation of the expatriate will be changed according to the rules and regulation in this regard.

The expatriate will notify the department concerned at the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs following the procedures in this regard.

The residency permit of expat should be valid or within 90 days from the date of expiry unless it expired for the reasons which is not in his control. According to the amended article No. 67, the employer who requested to hire an expatriate worker temporarily will submit an additional contract to the main job contact signed by employer and expatriate worker which will be endorsed by the Labor Ministry.

According to the Article No 3 of the decision, all authorities concerned should implement this decision from next day of the publication of Official Gazette.

Source Credit: thepeninsulaqatar.com

