Expired QID | Residents with expired QID from travel banned countries can still come back to Qatar

As per the law in the State of Qatar, residents with Qatar ID (QID) cannot stay outside Qatar for more than 6 months. Expatriates holding expired QID cannot enter Qatar with expired QID.

As a preventive measure to combat COVID-19, the State of Qatar has placed a temporary ban to enter Qatar from 18 countries. Along with Italy, temporary suspension to enter Qatar from 14 countries including India has been effective since the 9th of March 2020. France, Germany, and Spain have been added to the temporary entry suspension list later bringing the total to 18.

According to a recent announcement from the Ministry of Administrative Labour and Social Affairs, The expatriates from countries who are denied entry to Qatar over coronavirus will be allowed into the country once the entry ban is lifted even if their Qatar IDs have expired or if they have stayed more than six months out of Qatar. (Source: qatar-tribune.com)

Statement by the Government Communications Office on the temporary suspension of entry of those arriving from certain countries as a preventive measure, due to the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide. The decision includes the following countries: Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria, and Thailand.

Also Read:

The Indian government issued a revised travel advisory for travelers from Covid-19 affected countries

COVID 19: How to protect yourself from the new coronavirus – MOPH Qatar