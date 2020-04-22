Face masks compulsory for all Shoppers, Service and Contracting Sector Workers in Qatar | Up to Three-year jail term and a fine not exceeding QR 200,000 for non-compliance

His Excellency The Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani chaired the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (22-Apr-2020) through video conference technology.

As a part of measures to fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) cabinet has decided to make wearing face masks compulsory for all Shoppers, Service and Contracting Sector Workers in Qatar. This decision is effective from 26th April 2020 (Sunday) until further notice. The Cabinet decision as follows,

Employees & workers in the government and private sectors whose work requires providing services to the public are obliged to wear masks while carrying out their duties and tasks, and clients are required to wear masks.

Officials in the government and private sectors should take the necessary measures to prevent the entry of clients who are not committed to that.

Shoppers are obligated to wear masks before they enter the food and catering stores and during shopping, and those responsible for these shops must take the necessary measures not to allow the entry of shoppers who do not comply with this decision.

Workers in contracting sector are obligated to wear masks while carrying out their duties and tasks, and officials in this sector should provide these masks and adhere to the established precautionary measures.

In the event of non-compliance with this decision, the penalties stipulated in Decree Law No. (17) for the year 1990 shall be applied to the offender by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine not exceeding QR (200,000) or one of these two penalties.

Source: QNA

16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.

