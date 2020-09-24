FAHES to extend the working hours at seven FAHES stations in Qatar from 1st of October 2020

FAHES to extend the working hours at seven FAHES stations in Qatar from 1st of October 2020

FAHES to extend the working hours at seven FAHES stations in Qatar from 1st of October 2020

FAHES announced that in coordination with the MoI Traffic Department has decided to extend the working hours at seven stations in Qatar.

Starting October 1, the below listed stations working hours will be from 6 am to 6 pm on all days except on Fridays and Saturdays, tweeted WOQOD on its twitter handle.

  1. Mazrooah
  2. Wukair
  3. Mesaimeer
  4. Shahaniya
  5. Wadi Al Banat
  6. Al Egda
  7. Wakra

Also, Woqod on that tweet stated that the entrance gates will be closed 15 minutes before the closure time.


Source: WOQOD / Image Credit: fahes.com

Also Read:

Like this article? Share it!
September 24, 2020
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
WhatsApp WhatsApp us