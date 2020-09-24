FAHES to extend the working hours at seven FAHES stations in Qatar from 1st of October 2020
FAHES announced that in coordination with the MoI Traffic Department has decided to extend the working hours at seven stations in Qatar.
Starting October 1, the below listed stations working hours will be from 6 am to 6 pm on all days except on Fridays and Saturdays, tweeted WOQOD on its twitter handle.
- Mazrooah
- Wukair
- Mesaimeer
- Shahaniya
- Wadi Al Banat
- Al Egda
- Wakra
Also, Woqod on that tweet stated that the entrance gates will be closed 15 minutes before the closure time.
— WOQOD وقود (@QatarFuel_Woqod) September 24, 2020
Source: WOQOD / Image Credit: fahes.com
