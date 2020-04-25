Fake News: Video circulated on social media of a shopper who fell unconscious in supermarket is not because of Coronavirus (COVID-19) – MoPH Confirms
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) confirmed that the video being circulated over Social Media of a shopper who fell unconscious in a supermarket because of COVID-19 is a fake news. MoPH confirms that it is wrong and also stated that the he lost his balance due to fatigue and he is in good health.
The Ministry of Public Health has also insisted public to verify accuracy and authenticity of any information passed over social media.
Source and image credit: MoPH
16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.
Also Read:
- Visitors in the country on tourist visas (on-arrival and priorly issued visas) can stay in the country without extending their visas or paying any fee
- Get your allocated share of masks from Pharmacies in Qatar – 20 Masks for QR 40
- A new mobile application called “EHTERAZ”, meaning “precaution” will be launched soon. This will be compatible to Apple iOS and Android smartphones.
- Staying healthy is as important as Staying Safe | Here is a list of some foods which are proven to keep us healthy
- New restrictions are in place for visitors to HMC hospitals and facilities
Like this article? Share it!