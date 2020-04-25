Fake News: Video circulated on social media of a shopper who fell unconscious in supermarket is not because of Coronavirus (COVID-19) – MoPH Confirms

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) confirmed that the video being circulated over Social Media of a shopper who fell unconscious in a supermarket because of COVID-19 is a fake news. MoPH confirms that it is wrong and also stated that the he lost his balance due to fatigue and he is in good health.

The Ministry of Public Health has also insisted public to verify accuracy and authenticity of any information passed over social media.

Source and image credit: MoPH

16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.

Also Read: