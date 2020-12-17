Fireworks QND 2020 | Where to see fireworks for the Qatar National Day 2020

Qatar’s National Day takes place on 18th December 2020 and to celebrate the big day there will be some spectacular firework displays around the state of Qatar.

This year with the National Parade not open for all and only invitees are allowed, it is happy to know fireworks is open and everyone will be able to watch QND 2020 fireworks.

The fireworks will be happening in the Corniche at 8:30 pm on the 18th of December, in addition to events held at Katara, according to the Ministry of Interior on a press conference.

Note: Everyone should follow the COVID-19 precautionary and safety measure instructed by MoPH Qatar. Have your green healthy status in the EHTERAZ app, maintain social distancing guidelines and Wear a mask.

Here’s where you’ll find the list of spots where you can watch fireworks on Qatar’s National Day 2020.

National Day activities will include fireworks in Doha Corniche at 8:30 pm, in addition to events held at Katara.#MoIQatar #QND2020 #Qatar #QatarNationalDay #Doha — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) December 15, 2020

Image: Image displayed is just for representation and not actual.

