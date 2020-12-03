Fourth FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadium located in Al Rayyan to be inaugurated on Qatar National Day

On the road to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has announced the inauguration of the stadium located in Al Rayyan. It has been announced that stadium located in Al Rayyan will be inaugurated on Qatar National Day, 18th December 2020.

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the SC said, “The inauguration of this stadium is another major milestone on the road to 2022. This stunning venue and the surrounding precinct will leave a fantastic legacy for Al Rayyan Sports Club and everyone who lives in this proud city.”

“This event also marks the two-year countdown to the biggest match in Qatar’s history: the FIFA World Cup final,” added Al Thawadi.

Located near Al Riffa Station on Doha Metro’s Green Line and very close to the Mall of Qatar. Stadium in Al Rayyan has a capacity of 40,000.

Stadium in Al Rayyan stands fourth Qatar 2022 tournament stadium after Khalifa International, Al Janoub, and Education City. It was also announced earlier that this venue would host seven matches during the World Cup (up to the round of 16 stages)

Glowing façade, Patterns that characterize the importance of family, the beauty of the desert, native flora and fauna, and local and international trade are this stadium’s most striking feature.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy announced that the fourth stadium of the World Cup in 2022 in Al Rayyan will host the final of HH the Amir Cup between Al Sadd and Al Arabi on Dec. 18, which coincides with the country’s national day. #QNA pic.twitter.com/aTCSIqzWmc — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) December 2, 2020

Image Credit: QNA

