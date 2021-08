Free short-term parking on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Hamad International Airport until the 16th of August

Hamad International Airport (HIA) has announced that it is giving free short-term parking on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:00 pm to 07:30 am until the 16th of August.

Posted on HIA Instagram – “For a pleasant experience when picking up your loved ones from #HIAQatar, short-term parking is free from 10 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. each Friday, Saturday and Sunday, until the 16th of August.”

Source : hiaqatar | Image Credit: internationalairportreview