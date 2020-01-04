Free short term parking at Hamad International Airport until 6th January 2020

Hamad International Airport (HIA) has posted a travel alert that the use of short-term parking will be available free of charge between 3rd and 6th January 2020 between the hours of 10:00 pm and 3:00 am, as this has been identified as the busy peak period at arrivals. For passengers’ convenience and safety during the peak period, access to the arrival and departure curbsides will be limited and customers are requested to proceed to the short-term car park for free parking during these periods.

Short-Term Parking Rates:

Short-term car parking located at Hamad International Airport passenger terminal has covered and secured parking. Parking charges for your reference.

Hourly rate QAR 8 ( up to first 5 hours)

Each additional hour or any part thereof will be QAR 5 each (up to 24 hours)

Each 24 hour – QAR 135

A lost ticket will cost QAR 45, in addition to the actual tariff for the duration of parking

Cash payment can be made at payment machines located on each car park level. Card payments can be made at payment desks located on level one in both east and west car park areas.

Source: dohahamadairport.com

