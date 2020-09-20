From talabat to QatarIndians Facebook followers | Special 15% off
Special 15% off on talabat orders for QatarIndians followers! Hope you’re as excited as we are, sign up on talabat and place your order today with the special discount TALIndia 😋
How this works?
- Follow QatarIndians Facebook page and you are eligible for a special 15% off on your first order (Applicable only for QatarIndians FB page followers / members)
- Can only be used twice a month per user
- Code is valid for New talabat users only
- Apply Code TALIndia and is valid until 31-Dec-2020
