From talabat to QatarIndians Facebook followers | Special 15% off

Special 15% off on talabat orders for QatarIndians followers! Hope you’re as excited as we are, sign up on talabat and place your order today with the special discount TALIndia 😋

How this works?

  • Follow QatarIndians Facebook page and you are eligible for a special 15% off on your first order (Applicable only for QatarIndians FB page followers / members)
  • Can only be used twice a month per user
  • Code is valid for New talabat users only
  • Apply Code TALIndia and is valid until 31-Dec-2020

September 20, 2020 0 comments
