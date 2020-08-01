Fuel prices Aug 2020 – Gasoline and Diesel prices for August 2020 | Qatar Petroleum
Qatar Petroleum announced Gasoline and Diesel prices in Qatar for Aug 2020. A litre of Super Gasoline and Premium Gasoline will be available for QR 1.25 per litre and 1.20 per litre respectively with effect from today, August 1, 2020.
Qatar Petroleum announces the diesel and gasoline prices for the month of August 2020#QP #QatarPetroleum #Qatar #fuel #gasoline #diesel pic.twitter.com/KF9NbIXpsI
Fuel Price | Jan to Aug 2020 | Price in QR / Litre
Source: QP
