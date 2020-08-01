Fuel prices Aug 2020 – Gasoline and Diesel prices for August 2020 | Qatar Petroleum

Qatar Petroleum announced Gasoline and Diesel prices in Qatar for Aug 2020. A litre of Super Gasoline and Premium Gasoline will be available for QR 1.25 per litre and 1.20 per litre respectively with effect from today, August 1, 2020.

Fuel Price | Jan to Aug 2020 | Price in QR / Litre

Source: QP

