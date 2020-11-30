Fuel prices Dec 2020 – Gasoline and Diesel prices for December 2020 | Qatar Petroleum

Fuel prices Dec 2020 - Gasoline and Diesel prices for December 2020 announced by QP. Premium and Super Gasoline (Petrol) prices for the month of Dec 2020.

Qatar Petroleum announced Gasoline and Diesel prices in Qatar for Dec 2020. A litre of Super Gasoline and Premium Gasoline will be available for QR 1.25 per litre and 1.20 per litre respectively with effect from today, December 1, 2020.

November 30, 2020 0 comments
