Fuel prices Dec 2020 – Gasoline and Diesel prices for December 2020

Qatar Petroleum announced Gasoline and Diesel prices in Qatar for Dec 2020. A litre of Super Gasoline and Premium Gasoline will be available for QR 1.25 per litre and 1.20 per litre respectively with effect from today, December 1, 2020.

