Fuel prices Dec 2020 – Gasoline and Diesel prices for December 2020 | Qatar Petroleum
Qatar Petroleum announced Gasoline and Diesel prices in Qatar for Dec 2020. A litre of Super Gasoline and Premium Gasoline will be available for QR 1.25 per litre and 1.20 per litre respectively with effect from today, December 1, 2020.
Qatar Petroleum announces the diesel and gasoline prices for the month of December 2020#QP #QatarPetroleum #Qatar #fuel #gasoline #diesel pic.twitter.com/bqttIFknTM
— Qatar Petroleum (@qatarpetroleum) November 30, 2020
