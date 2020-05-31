Fuel prices in Qatar – QP announces Gasoline and Diesel prices for June 2020

Qatar Petroleum announces Gasoline and Diesel prices in Qatar for June 2020 which shows there is no change in Premium and Super Gasoline from May 2020 prices.

According to the new price announced by QP,

Premium Gasoline cost QAR 1.00 per litre

Super Gasoline cost QAR 1.05 per litre. May and June 2020 prices remains the same.

Diesel can be purchased at QAR 1.05 per litre.

Source: QP

