Weaves and Strings Trading is a company formed under Qatar Commercial Companies law by Ms Varshini Gopal, a person with a passion for fashions, in partnership with Ms Noora Mannai , a successful Qatari entrepreneur with an objective to make available online ethnic pure silk sarees, fashionable party wear dresses, and matching accessories.

It is on a complete E-Commerce platform – end to end, and offers some of the unique collections of sarees, dresses, and accessories. Most of the sarees are limited editions and you don’t get them in the market. The kanchipuram Silk Sarees are directly brought from the weaving location in Kanchipuram on a tie up with a weaver, and they can also make customized silk Sarees in bulk for weddings and other occasions based on specific requests.

There is a great demand for ethnic pure sarees in Qatar and the related accessories and when they are available through ecommerce platform it is easier to meet with the demand, without the need to sell through a physical shop.

Weaves and Strings accepts payments of Cash, Credit, or Debit Cards for all purchases, and offers competitive pricing across all categories that is similar or better than in stores.

Their latest collection for Eid includes the light weight Silk Sarees like Banaras silk, Tissue silk , Chinya silk , Linen silk etc – all of the pieces are of unique color combinations and are limited editions.

With the current situation on social distancing where the online shopping is the need of the hour, Weaves and Strings offers an excellent solution; So “stay at home and have Sarees and dresses of your choice delivered at your door steps”

