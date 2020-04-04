Get your Grocery and Pharmacy needs at your doorstep | Free Delivery Charge | qt-souq.com

qt-souq.com | Q-Tickets Qatar’s leading one-stop ticketing platform have launched a free delivery service of groceries, food, and medicines for all their clients in order to help combat COVID-19.

The “Stay Home, Stay Safe” free service offers clients the benefit of food and medical essentials delivered to their doorstep without the need to download apps, browse qt-souq.com, select items and then choose various payment methods.

All customers have to do is place their orders on qt-souq.com or by calling / WhatsApp +974 3395 8126 or emailing their needs to [email protected]

Payment can be made on delivery with no service charge and the products will be delivered at market prices, with no extra cost.

Explaining the concept behind the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” free delivery service, Bhaskar Bhatt, Vice President, Q-Tickets said, “Over the years, Q-Tickets has been Qatar’s leading entertainment partner in movies, events, sports and leisure during good times. We are grateful for the love and support shown by our customers and that is exactly what has kept us striving to bring you the latest and the best in entertainment.

But today, in this Coronavirus pandemic crisis where your safety lies in staying at home, Q-Tickets has stepped up and taken the onus to help our customers by offering our ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ free delivery service of groceries, food, and medical items – qt-souq.com

You can simply either call, watsapp or email us your requirements without the cumbersome need to download apps, select items and modes of payment.”

Bhatt further elaborated by reiterating, “Let me also assure you that our delivery team has been fully trained to follow strict hygiene guidelines laid down by MoPH. All our delivery personnel wear masks, gloves and diligently follow COVID-19 hygiene rules and regulations. Furthermore, we will be at your service from 9 am to 9 pm daily, including weekends.”

“Q-Tickets are committed to serving the community, especially our loyal customers and therefore, I am delighted to share that we are extending this service at 0% service charge and you can be assured to get your orders at market price. This is our humanitarian initiative of providing you happiness and care, making sure that you stay home and stay safe,” he added.

Bhatt thanked clients for showering their unending love and support and assured them Q-Tickets will be back, once regulations permit, with the usual favourite dose of fun and entertainment.

