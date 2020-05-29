Government offices reopens on 31st May after Eid Al-Fitr holidays from 7 am to 1 pm: 20% of employees at offices & 80% to work remotely
Government offices in Qatar are scheduled to reopen from 31st May 2020, Sunday after Eid Al-Fitr holidays. As tweeted by ADLSAQa, starting from Sunday 31/05/2020 working hours in the Government sector offices will be from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm.
As a part of preventive and precautionary measures to fight against the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19, government offices will adhere to the decision to have 20% of total employees in the offices and the other 80% employees to work remotely from home.
نود تذكير الجميع بأوقات العمل في القطاع الحكومي وذلك اعتبارا من يوم الأحد الموافق 31/5/2020 من الساعة السابعة صباحاً الى الساعة الواحدة ظهراً مع الإلتزام بنسبة 20٪ من الموظفين في مواقع العمل و 80٪ من الموظفين بالعمل عن بُعد.
Qatar has taken many measures to fights against the spread of deadly coronavirus, COVID-19. It includes,
Effective from May 22 until further notice it has been made compulsory for all citizens and residents are obligated to install the EHTERAZ app on smartphones when leaving the house for any reason.
Download Ehteraz App:
|EHTERAZ App on Google Play (For Android Users)
|https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.moi.covid19&hl=en
|EHTERAZ App on Apple App Store (For iOS users)
|https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ehteraz/id1507150431
The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor, and Social Affairs stressed the need to continue adhering to the precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) when the government sector returns to work on Sunday. #QNA
- 16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.
- Covid-19 helpline numbers of Indian Embassy Doha – 55647502 and 55667569 | Queries will be answered only by WhatsApp / SMS. Do not to communicate on these numbers for repatriation and consular service related queries.
